Judge reinstates charge against man who lived in bunker

A judge has reinstated a felony count against a Milwaukee man who was living in an underground bunker that contained a stash of weapons, generator and various power tools.

Forty-one-year-old Geoffrey Graff was originally charged with two felonies after police discovered the bunker while investigating a report that he fired a shot into the nearby Milwaukee River.

A court commissioner earlier this month dismissed one of the charges, for recklessly endangering safety.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee Circuit Judge David Borowski reinstated the charge on Thursday.

Graff is facing another felony charge of possessing a short-barreled shotgun.

