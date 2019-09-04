Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against police in Joseph Biegert death

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of a man shot and killed by Green Bay Police Officers in 2015.

Chief Judge William C. Griesbach handed down the decision Aug. 30 in Joseph Biegert suit.

On February 24, 2015, police were called to Biegert's apartment on Plymouth Lane for a welfare check.

Officers say Biegert became erratic, grabbed a knife and stabbed an officer in the arm. Officer Matthew Dunn and Officer Brian Krueger shot Biegert.

The Brown County District Attorney later ruled that the shooting was justified.

Biegert's estate, led by his mother, Toni, filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named Dunn, Krueger, former Police Chief Thomas Molitor and "John Doe Police Officers 1-10."

The suit claimed the officers violated Biegert's Fourth Amendment rights by using excess force and conducting an unreasonable search and seizure and violated Fourteenth Amendment rights by denying Biegert due process.

The defendants requested Judge Griesbach toss out the lawsuit. He granted that request. In the decision, Griesbach says Toni Biegert had requested police go to Joseph's apartment that night because her son had made a suicide attempt.

Joseph Biegert allowed officers Dunn and Krueger into his apartment. They saw pill bottles and loose pills on the floor.

Officer Dunn performed a weapons pat down to make sure Biegert wasn't armed. During the search, Biegert started to struggle and resist and officers tried to restrain him. Officer Krueger pulled his Taser but it didn't work on Biegert. "The Taser had no effect on Biegert, and Biegert became more animated and angry."

Biegert put his hand between Officer Krueger's legs and "grabbed Krueger's genitalia, and squeezed hard, causing Officer Krueger to yell loudly," reads the judge's ruling.

There was a struggle over control of the Taser and Officer Dunn retrieved it. He pointed it at Biegert, who moved out of the way. The Taser hit Officer Krueger. Biegert grabbed a knife and "lunged at Officer Dunn's thorat or chest," according to the decision. The knife went over Dunn's shoulder. Biegert came at Officer Dunn a second time. On the third attempt, Dunn felt a sting in his right arm--he had been stabbed.

Biegert then moved toward Officer Krueger. As he turned, Krueger pulled his pistol from his holster. Krueger fired to stop the attack.

Officer Dunn also fired, saying he feared Biegert was going to return to him and try to kill him with the knife.

The Biegert lawsuit claims the officers could have de-escalated the situation by leaving the apartment when "Biegert began passively resisting during the pat search."

Judge Griesbach disagreed.

"The facts undisputed by Plaintiff are themselves sufficient to establish that the officers only used force after Biegert began physically fighting and resisting the officers.

"Officers Dunn and Krueger arrived at Biegert’s apartment for a welfare check and had no reason to be concerned for their safety initially. When Biegert began resisting by pulling the officers into the kitchen, assaulting Officer Krueger, grabbing the officers’ Tasers, and fighting the officers, Officers Dunn and Krueger used non-lethal force against Biegert, including an escort hold, Taser, baton, and focused strikes. It was not until Biegert brandished a knife and stabbed Officer Dunn hat the situation became imminently dangerous and the officers used deadly force," says Griesbach.

The lawsuit claimed the officers should have detained Biegert when he answered the door under Wisconsin's community caretaker exception. Griesbach says that law does not require an officer to arrest a suicidal person in every situation.

"Given the fact that Biegert was initially cooperative and did not pose a threat to the officers when they first approached his apartment, it may not have been proper to immediately detain Biegert at the time he opened his apartment door. Biegert consented to the officers’ request to enter his apartment. Once inside, the officers noted the presence of the open and spilled pill bottles on the floor and that Biegert was nervous, and they heard a noise coming from the bedroom. After the officers determined the apartment was clear, Officer Krueger instructed Officer Dunn to perform a frisk search of Biegert to ensure Biegert was not armed before bringing him to Rescue personnel. "

Ultimately, the judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Action 2 News spoke with Toni Biegert in Nov. 2018. She's behind billboards in Green Bay advocating for mandatory crisis intervention training for police officers.

"I struggle with, had those officers been trained to handle somebody in crisis, this story would have ended so differently," said Biegert.

"I don't want to see another family destroyed, because this destroys a family. It really does," said Biegert. "It takes everything from you."