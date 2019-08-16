Judge awards $500K to parents of teen killed in drugged driving crash

A judge has awarded a $500,000 wrongful death judgment to the family of a teen who was killed in a drugged-driving crash in Shawano County.

The family of Cody Borsche filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2017 against Ryan Swadner and his parents, Shannon and Robert Broder.

On Aug. 15, Wayne and Wanda Borsche appeared before Shawano County Judge William Kussel and asked for a default judgment of $500,000. Hon. Kussel granted that request.

The Broders did not appear at the hearing. The Shawano Leader reports Kussel ruled that "because the Broders had ample notice and did not seem to be contesting the suit a default judgment would be awarded against them as well." CLICK HERE for more details from court from the Shawano Leader.

Court record list Ryan Swadner as the debtor.

Ryan Swadner, 22, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2014 crash that killed Cody Borsche, 17; Tyler Welch, 18; and Paige Brunette, 15.

Swadner, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was under the influence of drugs when he lost control and collided with an SUV on Highway 22 in Belle Plaine.

Borsche, Welch and Brunette were passengers in Swadner's vehicle.

In Oct. 2017, Swadner pleaded "no contest" to three counts of Homicide by Vehicle-Use of Controlled Substance.

In Jan. 2018, Swadner was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 30 years on probation. CLICK HERE for coverage of the sentencing hearing.

Online court records show Swadner has filed a notice to pursue post-conviction relief in the homicide case. He's been granted 10 extensions for filing the actual appeal.