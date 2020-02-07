Judge allows crime victims amendment to remain on April ballot

A judge has rejected an attempt to remove from the April 7 ballot a constitutional amendment that will give crime victims in Wisconsin more rights.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Friday denied an attempt by challengers of the amendment, known as Marsy's Law, to block its inclusion on the ballot.

If voters approve the amendment, a legal challenge could be brought again to block the law from taking effect.

The lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Justice Initiative and three voters alleges that the question is invalid and unconstitutional. It claims that new rights to be given crime victims would infringe on the constitutional rights of the accused. The lawsuit further claims that the amendment would expand the definition of crime victims to include people who weren’t previously constitutionally considered to be crime victims. The lawsuit argues that the amendment presents more than one question to voters, and presenting it as just one is unlawful.

The amendment, if approved by voters, would duplicate existing crime victim protections -- but now as part of the state constitution -- while new ones would be added. Victims would have the right to be heard at plea, parole and revocation proceedings, the right to refuse defense attorneys’ interview, deposition or discovery requests, and the right to attend all proceedings in their cases.

The proposed amendment was approved with broad bipartisan support by the Wisconsin Legislature (CLICK HERE to read the text of the amendment).

Nearly 400 organizations and individuals have endorsed it, including both Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, and former Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican.

The question on the ballot will appear as:

Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?