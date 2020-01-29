Judge: Milwaukee man to face trial in racist acid attack

A judge has ruled that Milwaukee prosecutors have enough evidence to try a 62-year-old white man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face during a racist attack that's being prosecuted as a hate crime.

The judge made the ruling in a brief hearing Wednesday.

Clifton Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say he attacked Mahud Villalaz in Milwaukee in November after accusing him of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Villalaz suffered second-degree burns. Blackwell is due in court Feb. 3 to enter a plea.

