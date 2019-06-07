Journey to Liverpool

With Paul McCartney set to play Lambeau Field Saturday night, we decided to go back into our WBAY archives to 1995.

The Cavern Club in Liverpool, the nightclub where The Beatles got their start, is seen in this WBAY photo from 1995

That year, just ahead of the release of the Beatles Anthology, Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander and photojournalist Bill Kumbalek traveled to Liverpool, England, to see where the magic of the Fab Four began.

If you're a fan of the Beatles, the first stop in Liverpool should be at The Beatles Story, a museum still open today attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.

Twenty-four years ago, the operations manager, Sheila, shared her personal connection to Paul McCartney.

"Paul's mother and my mother were district nurses together and we lived in the same house as each other, only because of our mothers' occupations, when my mother moved into the McCartney house when Mary went on to a new posting, and it was quite exciting to be a teenager with the Beatles going on around us knowing that Paul had actually grown up in the same house as me, so I found that personally very exciting. But it was just a great time to be a teenager. It was the center of the universe as far as we were concerned," Sheila said.

During our time in Liverpoopl, we had a fabulous Beatles guide, Hilary Oxlade.

She showed us the home Paul grew up in at 20 Forthlin Road as well as the fourth-largest cathedral in the world where Paul was told he wasn't good enough to sing in the church choir.

"At the age of 11, Paul McCartney came here to the Liverpool Institute and he stayed until he was 18. He was followed in the next school year by George Harrison -- he left when we was 16," Oxlade shared.

Already friends with his future famous bandmates during his teenage years, it wasn't long before McCartney and company took Liverpool by storm.

"It's a mecca for Beatles fans from all over the world, and it all started here really with the Beatles playing at the Cavern 292 times," Oxlade said.

From Penny Lane to Strawberry Field, we soaked in the Beatles history. And what our guide shared with us about their phenomenon almost 25 years ago certainly holds true today.

"It's just a growing thing, and it's not just people of my age and the Beatle generation, it's youngsters as well," she said. "It'll go on forever, yes."

