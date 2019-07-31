Jones Park reopens with the "Mile of Music" festival

The “Mile of Music” will be playing music from around the world this weekend as the venue reopens for mile number 7 in Appleton’s Jones Park.

The park has closed for the past 3 years as the Fox Cities Exhibition Center was being build and the park being renovated.

Mayor Tim Hanna was at the ribbon cutting today. The new playground and Miron Construction Amphitheater was opened today.

Hanna explains: “We have been looking and eyeing at Jones Park as our natural kind of connection between the downtown, which is at this level, and then the river because we are in a city that has a very steep bluff and it’s always been a challenge and this is just going to be one of those natural connections.”

The park will serve as a main stage venue with performances scheduled throughout the weekend. But this is not the only location to hear live music as 60+ venues around Appleton will feature 950 live sets in bars and restaurants.

Mile of music organizers are excited for everything the festival has to offer, especially bringing live music back to Jones Park.

Dave Willems, one of the organizers explains: “It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be a beautiful spot for music. I think it’s going to sound great and we have some really really good bands for the festival.”

Music education will also be a part of the celebration as Mile 7 has also teamed up with the History Museum at the Castle which currently has “Guitar: The instrument that rocked the world” on display. This features 70 guitars on display.

The music kicks off in Jones Park Saturday afternoon, but the mile of music itself starts Thursday at noon.

