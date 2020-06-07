Jonathon Tubby's family march in protest for the first time

For family and friends of Jonathon Tubby, Sunday's protest felt personal.

"It's so important that we're here,” Tubby’s Aunt Sarah Wunderlich said. “I believe that it's so important for people to hear our story every day, hear Jonathon’s story every day."

Their loved one died at the hands of Green Bay Police in 2018.

"We took that one year,” Wunderlich said. “That first year was to mourn, you know, and that one year was for us."

Tubby’s family and friends marched for the first time since his death in a protest fighting against racial injustice.

"When we see injustices similar to Jonathon’s happen over and over, it opens that wound and it starts to fester again,” Tubby’s Cousin Danielle Karl said.

"Seeing that people are frustrated and people are speaking out more so with another person of color gone by the hands of police officers, it just was a little bit more fire underneath us to get us going,” said Wunderlich.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith, said he can't say much because of a civil lawsuit filed by Tubby's family against the police department and the City of Green Bay.

"It was a terrible tragedy that someone lost their life in that incident and that's always a tragedy,” Chief Smith said.

Jonathon's family vowed his name will not be forgotten.

"It took us a long time to get here for numerous reasons and I’m just so thankful that we're able to do this,” said Wunderlich.

"I can see him smiling and just looking down on us and cheering us on,” Tubby’s Aunt Sue Doxtator said. “That’s the way Jonathon was. He was like go get'em auntie. I can hear him saying that."