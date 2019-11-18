Johnson says US-Ukraine matter should not have been exposed

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says he believes the Ukraine dealings at the heart of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump should've been handled behind the scenes.

Johnson, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, appeared on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday.

"If the whistleblower's goal is to improve our relationship with Ukraine, he utterly — or she — utterly failed," Johnson said on Meet the Press.

Johnson has said that he pressed the president in an August 31 call about the quid pro quo allegations that the U.S. was holding $391 million in military funds for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into 2020 democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. At issue, Hunter Biden's spot on the board of Ukraine natural gas entity Burisma Holdings.

Johnson said he learned of the allegations from EU ambassador Gordon Sondland.

The matter was made public by a whistleblower.

The military funding was released to Ukraine in mid-September.

“What has not been reported from that phone call [with President Trump] … at the very end, he said, ‘Ron, I have a hurricane I have to deal with. But I hear what you are saying. We are reviewing this, and I think you will like my decision.’ So he’s already leaning toward providing that funding on August 31. My guess is that if this never would have been exposed, that funding would have been restored and our relationship with Ukraine would have been far better than it is today,” Johnson said on Meet the Press.

Johnson has been mentioned in witness testimony about a September meeting with newly-elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Friday, U.S. Diplomat David Holmes testified behind closed doors that Johnson had warned Zelensky that President Trump had a "negative view of Ukraine."

Holmes testimony:

"On September 5, I took notes at Senator Johnson and Senator Chris Murphy's meeting with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. President Zelensky asked about the security assistance. Although both Senators stressed bipartisan Congressional support for Ukraine, Senator Johnson cautioned President Zelensky that President Trump has a negative view of Ukraine and that President Zelenskyy would have a difficult time overcoming it. Senator Johnson further explained that he was "shocked" by President Trump's negative reaction during an Oval Office meeting on May 23, when he and the Three Amigos [EU ambassador Gordon Sondland; Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker; and Energy Secretary Rick Perry] proposed that President Trump meet President Zelensky and show support for Ukraine."

Sen. Johnson says Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have asked him to share his "firsthand knowledge" of relations between the two countries.

“I got a letter last night from Representatives [Jim] Jordan and [Devin] Nunes asking for basically my telling of events. I will be working on that today. I will lay out what I know in terms of this, and to a certain extent some of my perspective," Johnson said on Meet the Press.

Johnson also said on Meet the Press that he believes the impeachment process is damaging to the country.

“One thing I want to point out is the damage that is being done to our country through this entire impeachment process. It's going to be very difficult for future presidents to have a candid conversation with a world leader, because now we've set the precedent of leaking transcripts. The weakening of executive privilege is not good," said Johnson.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin) appeared on Upfront Sunday and stressed that the evidence is pointing to President Trump's involvement in a quid pro quo.

"The evidence is pointing to a clear involvement of (Trump) trying to, again, blackmail the Ukraine president to conduct a political hit job on one of (Trump's) rivals," said Kind.

Public impeachment hearings continue this week. On Tuesday, we will hear from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, foreign service aide Jennifer Williams, Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and National Security aide Tim Morrison.

On Wednesday, Gordon Sondland will testify. Defense Department assistant secretary Laura Cooper and State Department undersecretary David Hale will also testify.

On Thursday, we will hear from Fiona Hill, former Russia specialist on the National Security Council.