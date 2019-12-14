John Travolta, Oliva Newton-John are back together as Danny and Sandy

We’ve got chills and they’re multiplying.

Thanks to Olivia Newton-John’s Instagram account, we have a picture of her, and “Grease” costar John Travolta dressed up again as Sandy and Danny from the 1978 film.

“First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!” Newton-John said from backstage at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in South Florida.

The on-screen couple are reuniting this weekend in Florida for three “Meet ‘N’ Grease” events. The evenings in West Palm Beach, Tampa and Jacksonville include Q&A and a movie singalong.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.