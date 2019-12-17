John Solberg's federal trial delayed

Action 2 News has learned a federal trial against John Solberg has been delayed.

Solberg was scheduled to face a February trial on fraud charges related to his consignment auto dealerships.

However, a judge granted both the defense and prosecution more time to review tens of thousands of pages of discovery.

As we reported last month, Solberg was indicted on 15 counts of fraud. His arrest came nearly four years after we first reported authorities were investigating his business in Suamico, Standard Pre-Owned.

Federal cases are often a speedy process, but the U.S. Attorney's Office wanted this case deemed "complex." A motion from the federal prosecutors say they turned over 41,300 pages of discovery to the defense as of December 12, and another 75,000 pages have been scanned by computer.

A conference with the attorneys and the judge is now scheduled for February 14.

Solberg's brother, Robert Solberg, was indicted in a separate odometer tampering case.