Joe Biden discusses court decision on Safer at Home order extension, dairy crisis in one-on-one interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Action 2 News Wednesday afternoon about a number of issues specific to voters in northeast Wisconsin.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for this year's presidential election.

Although he has been unable to hold live campaign events due to the coronavirus outbreak, he told us he plans to campaign in Wisconsin, and Green Bay, before the upcoming November election.

In addition, we spoke with him about the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to strike down Governor Evers' Safer at Home order.

Biden responded by saying "We all want to reopen the economy, but it's a matter of consumers regaining confidence."

The number of cases in Brown County tied to food processing plants also came up during the interview.

Biden said the federal government must have more oversight to ensure worker safety.

"The companies have been arguing that the OSHA standards and how fast the line works should be made faster. I mean come on. We should be allowing more time for people to act so they can be spread apart, having screens on both sides. There's been a whole lot laid out and it hasn't been done and look at the people who are dying," said Biden.

We also asked him about the status of the Democratic National Convention, which was scheduled for July in Milwaukee, however that has now been rescheduled to mid-August, with no specific dates set.

"What kind of convention it will be, whether it will be a virtual or a convention with a smaller participation in terms of people in place or a convention where everybody can show up I don't know yet, I don't think anybody can. That decision I'm confident will be made sometime probably in July," said Biden.

The dairy industry has also been struggling since the outbreak of the virus.

Biden addressed the issue with farmers saying, "They're not just being told to dump milk. They have no place to sell it. That's why I think we are not doing what we should do. We should be making sure that the federal government buys that milk, gets it to bottlers, and bottlers are able to get that to all of those distressed people, all those food banks all over the country."

As the campaign season continues, WBAY will be looking for interview opportunities with President Trump.

You can watch the entire, uncut interview with Biden above, as well as members of the Wisconsin GOP discussing the state reopening.

Trump Victory issued the following statement regarding Biden's virtual rally, which was also held Wednesday:

“It’s been more than 400 days since Tara Reade came forth with her sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden and Wisconsin Democrats like Gwen Moore have remained silent. Democrats in the Badger State must address these allegations during Joe Biden’s Milwaukee pit-stop.”