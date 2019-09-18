Job Alert: Manitowoc County looking for female corrections officers

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has two positions open in its jail division and they are specifically looking for females to fill those spots.

After retirements, the Manitowoc County Jail is down two female corrections officers. A Facebook post describes the full-time job, with base pay starting at $19.80 an hour with benefits.

Gina Behrensprung, Amy Matthias and Shannon Taddy never thought they would end up working at the Manitowoc County Jail, but decades later they are still there.

“I have never had the same day twice and there are still times where I am like, ‘That is a first,” said Taddy, a corrections officer at the Manitowoc County Jail.

Although the three women have seen a lot of change within the jail over the years, their job demands remain the same no matter who comes through intake.

“Since I have been here, I would say the female population has doubled,” said Behrensprung, a corrections officer at the Manitowoc County Jail. “We used to have two female pods and now we have four.”

“Sometimes you are social worker, sometimes a doctor, and sometimes a psychologist,” said Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. “So they wear many different hats, but the best skill is communication. About 90 percent is talking to people and calming situations down.”

Not only is Sheriff Hartwig looking to fill two female corrections officer positions, but he is also hoping to grow a recruitment list so that if a vacancy comes up in the near future, they know exactly who to call. He said running a jail understaffed isn’t easy, especially when there’s protocol to follow.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is jails are 24/7 operations, so we are going around the clock,” said Sheriff Hartwig. “With state law and because we house both male and female populations, we have to have one of each sex working in the jail at all times, so it’s critical to get those people in the door, trained up and on their own.”

Right now, corrections officers work 8-hour shifts. The work week is six days on and three days off. Because it is a 24/7 operation, corrections officers will work holidays and weekends.

You need a high school diploma to apply for the job. If accepted, the applicant will move on through a background check, psych evaluation, physical agility test and written test. If the applicant makes it through all of that, they finish up training with five weeks of jail school.

At times it can be a demanding job, but those who work within the jail know there’s always support, teamwork and those days that always make it worth it.

“It can seem like a gloom and doom career, but there are those individuals you do see who are repetitive (offenders) and then all of a sudden they do make a change,” said Matthias, a Huber Sergeant with Manitowoc County Jail. “It doesn't happen often but it's nice when you see it.”

If you would like to apply for a female corrections officer position with the Manitowoc County Jail, you can email Chris Eisenschink at personnel@co.manitowoc.wi.us or give her a call at 920-683-4060.

Job responsibilities include:

• Maintaining a secure facility while providing for the care and custody of jail inmates.

• Processes inmates into the jail facility, including but not limited to: making determination of whether to accept inmate, determining level of assistance needed, evaluating medical issues, determining appropriate location to house inmate.

• Maintains order and security of cell blocks by actively monitoring activity within the cell block, conducting cell searches, responding to inmate complaints and concerns

• Issues inmate warning and discipline.

• Serves meals and distributes medications to inmates

• Processes inmate with Huber privileges in and out of the facility. This includes but is not limited to: ensuring appropriate paperwork is in place to allow release, verifying work schedules, searching inmates and assessing their condition upon return to the facility.