Jimmy John’s in trouble with FDA for repeatedly selling recalled ingredients

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is in trouble with the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA sent a warning letter for food safety violations to the company.

Jimmy John's is accused of putting contaminated clover sprouts and cucumbers on sandwiches sold in Iowa in November and December 2019.

Twenty-two people got sick from E.coli and salmonella from eating the food.

Sprouts Unlimited Wholesale Foods also got a warning letter for supplying the sprouts to Jimmy John's.

The FDA says the latest outbreak is part of a pattern for Jimmy John's. Evidence of five other cases was laid out in the warning letter.

In a statement released Tuesday, Jimmy John's says sprouts have been removed from all restaurants until further notice.

