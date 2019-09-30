Jefferson Elementary School explored as location of new Head Start building

The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education explores making Jefferson Elementary School into a new Head Start location on the west side.

It started with the Redesign 2020 Survey earlier this year where a majority of the people who participated supported possible consolidation or re-purposing of school buildings in that area because of low enrollment numbers.

Jefferson Elementary School is a small, neighborhood school with 112 students and one classroom per grade level.

"I can school choice my child anywhere, but I bought my home where I did, because I love my home, but I also love the fact that he would be able to go to a small, neighborhood school where he wouldn't be lost in the crowd," said Melody Linsmeyer, a concerned parent at Jefferson Elementary School.

Right now, it is the only school the Board of Education is looking into re-purposing for a Head Start building, moving students to other nearby schools.

"The potential that that could abruptly change and he could be in school with new teachers and new students, it's scary. It's scary for me as a parent. I can't imagine what it would be like for a 5-year-old child," said Linsmeyer.

"Every building costs about $500,000 a year to run, because you have a principal, custodial staff, and utilities basically," said Brenda Warren, president of the Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education. "If it's not full, you're spending that money, and it's not going really to what we want it to go to and that's into the classroom."

Warren sees the potential of the options at Jefferson Elementary School as a way to meet two needs facing the district right now: making sure west side schools are being used efficiently and creating a new Head Start building in that area.

"Why is it up to the students, the staff and the families from Jefferson Elementary to solve a problem for the district? I don't understand why it's on them," said Rhonda Sitnikau, a trustee on the Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education. "But, if it's going to be, then they need to be considered and honored and heard, and that is really what tonight and tomorrow is about."

Sitnikau says she like other parents and staff impacted by the possible changes were first notified of the public input meetings happening on Monday night at 6 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in an email on Wednesday, September 25 at what she calls "the eleventh hour."

"I think my hope and my expectation is that we will be able to listen to the parents concerns and do our very best to mitigate those concerns," said Warren.

In December 2018, the Board of Education voted to approve grant funding for the purchase or renovation of a building for a new Head Start program on the west side.

"I can tell you, had I known back in December of 2018, that as I was voting on this grant I was simultaneously voting to close Jefferson Elementary, that would have been a very different conversation," said Sitnikau.

Warren says the grant does not depend on solely on the re-purposing of Jefferson Elementary School though she says it is at the top of the list.

The issue has not yet been formally brought before the board for discussion or a vote.

The Board of Education is still figuring out the timeline of the grant funding, and until that gets sorted out, there is no set time frame for when the consolidation or re-purposing would take place at Jefferson Elementary School if that is the action that is taken.