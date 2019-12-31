Jeff Bezos loses $10 billion in 2019, but is still worth more than anyone else

Much of the huge dip in Jeff Bezos' net worth comes because of his divorce in July from his wife of 26 years. (Source: CNN)
(CNN) – Jeff Bezos lost $10 billion dollars in 2019, but that didn’t change his status as the world’s richest person.

The updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows the Amazon founder and CEO’s net worth down $10.1 billion for the year to $115 billion.

Much of the huge dip comes because of his divorce in July from his wife of 26 years.

In the settlement, Bezos got 75% of the couple’s Amazon shares, leaving MacKenzie Bezos with the remaining 25%.

The only billionaire who lost more than Bezos in 2019 was media mogul Rupert Murdoch. His personal balance sheet dropped by $10.2 billion.

