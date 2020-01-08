Jayme’s Escape: Sheriff reflects one year later

Nearly one year after Jayme Closs escaped from her kidnapper - Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald reflects on the last year and the conclusion of the Closs case.

This week marks one year since Jayme Closs escaped from her kidnapper. Sum up what the last year's been like for you.

"For me, every time I get to see a smile on her face, whether it be in person or in a picture, that's really what it sums up is a smile on a face of a kid. I think I've seen a community grow from this. I've seen a department grow."

Walk me through January 10 last year for you, where were you when you got the news and what transpired after.

"I was still at the office. It was about 4:15 p.m., and myself and one of our lead detectives on the case were working on the fake news story that came out of Walworth County.

There was a website that posted Walworth County had Jayme Closs and this fire. We were on the phone with Walworth County, and they were like we have a major case it's nothing to do with yours. The same time I'm talking to Walworth County, a detective comes in and says we have her. I said we have who, and he said we have Jayme Closs. I said no it's a fake news story, and he said no, Douglas County has her. I was saying no, I don't believe this to be true. Somebody's playing a joke on us each side of the state. They're like no, I talked to the detective. He's driving there. His patrol officer said they have her. I went back to my detective hallway, and got all three detectives that were still there and said you guys get in the car, you guys drive to Douglas County. When you guys get your hand on her, let me know, and don't ever let her go I said.

Obviously, that snowballed into letting the family know and letting some of the relatives know and there was a basketball game going on so that was really special. I got to tell Jayme's aunt and uncles and tell them we had her. My chief deputy go to go to the ball game, which happened to be Ladysmith and Barron - the two towns most involved in this. The game stopped and people were hugging each other. It was really special."

None of us in the media have talked to Jayme - and hopefully she's able to maintain some level of privacy for as long as she chooses - but in a broad sense, what should we know about Jayme and the person she is.

"You should know that she's doing what every 14-year-old kid is doing, and that's just being a kid. I didn't see her, but I heard she was in choir and singing and I know she ran some cross country. She's just being a kid, and that's all we want and all the community wants. I know she's got this little bubble around her of her family and then the community, and I think she'll talk someday about this. I would assume. If she doesn't, that's her story to tell."

Looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

"Obviously, we go to the car (Patterson's car) that drove by the scene and deputies second guessing themselves that they should have stopped that car. We didn't know what kind of call we were going to. We thought it was more of a domestic abuse type call. Highway 8 has a car on it 24/7. Meeting a car on Highway 8 while we're going to a crime scene isn't unusual. It's very typical. So I know that they wish they would have stopped that car, although Patterson said he probably would have had a shootout with us, and we don't know where that would have taken us. It sucks that it was 80 some miles away is where she was, but she's the hero."

There are too many endings that are not the ending of Jayme's story.

"That's the point we want to make, and I know the family wants to make because they don't want this anniversary to be about them. They didn't want the anniversary in October to be about them. We want to remember James and Denise. Obviously, we want to be there for Jayme, but there's so many more missing kids, and a lot of those are runaways that get returned and that's great. But there is some kidnappings and these missing kids and there's a new feeling in law enforcement, not just in Barron County, but all over that never give up because that case is one tip away."

What do you hope western Wisconsin can take away from this case or grow from this case?

"I think what do I want from western Wisconsin is to say thank you. You guys did everything you could, and I want that for the next case."

Do you hope or plan to keep in touch with Jayme?

"I'll do what Elizabeth Smart said. I didn't know her before, so I'll say hi to her now. I talk to the family when I see them. I know them now. We've created a bond, and there's no question it's a special bond. But she's 14. She doesn't care who the sheriff of Barron County is and nor should she ever worry about that. I don't know that my kids car, but it's a special bond. It'll always be there. If Jayme needs something, we'll make it happen. It's always on Jayme's time, but she's special. There's no question about it."