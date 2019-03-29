Jayme Closs kidnapper moved to another jail

The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing both of her parents in western Wisconsin is in a different jail.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells our ABC sister station, WQOW, in Eau Claire that Jake Patterson was moved to the Dunn County jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled on May 24.

Patterson had been in the Polk County Jail since January.

Fitzgerald said Patterson was transferred after Wednesday's hearing. He called it an "administrative" decision and said there were not any issues or threats that prompted the move.