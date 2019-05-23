Jayme Closs kidnapper faces sentencing Friday

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Jayme Closs' parents and kidnapping the young teenage girl in western Wisconsin is due to learn his sentence Friday in Barron County.

Jake Patterson, 21, agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

As part of the plea deal, he won't face additional charges from Douglas County where he held Closs for 88 days until she escaped.

The crimes of murdering James and Denise Closs carry life sentences.

As Action 2 News has reported, the judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation that could determine where Patterson would serve his time and if he has special needs, such as counseling.

