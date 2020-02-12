Janesville police identify suspect in murder of two mothers

The Janesville Police Department says that it has identified a suspect in the double homicide that left two mothers dead on Monday.

Police say the suspect was known to both of the victims.

This investigation is still in the early stages and the name of the suspect won't be released at this time, according to Janesville police.

On Tuesday, the victims were identified as Brittany N. McAdory, 27, and Seairaha J. Winchester, 30.

Police say first responders found McAdory and Winchester suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive in Janesville around 3:20 a.m. The women were brought to Mercy Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Investigators believe the women, driving in a car one of them owned, were in the area of the TA Travel Center around 2 a.m. when they were shot.

On Wednesday, police announced that the car the victims were in had been found in Justice, Illinois.

Investigators said on Wednesday that they have interviewed numerous witnesses, reviewed video footage and collected evidence to solve the homicide.

On Tuesday night family and friends mourned the loss of McAdory and Winchesternear.

People at the vigil said the two mothers were good friends, bonded by their love of their kids. McAdory had one child. Winchester had four.

"It's just six kids without mothers," says Khaliyah Smith, a vigil attendee and friend of McAdory. "They have to live their life without their moms. And your mom - that's your life."