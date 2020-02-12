Janesville community mourns loss of 2 mothers killed in homicide

The Janesville community held a candlelight vigil for two mothers killed in a homicide on Monday.

Seairaha Winchester, far left, and Brittany McAdory, right. (Source: Briana Neeley, Khaliyah Smith and Jay Holbrook)

Family and friends mourned the loss of Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, near the site of the killing by the TA Truck Service in Janesville Tuesday night.

People at the vigil told NBC15 News that the two women were good friends, bonded by their love of their kids. McAdory had one child. Winchester had four.

"It's just six kids without mothers," says Khaliyah Smith, a vigil attendee and friend of McAdory. "They have to live their life without their moms. And your mom - that's your life."

WATCH: NBC15 News Facebook Live taken at the vigil Tuesday night:



Winchester’s friend, Mike Coleman, said that "It's like an arrow through the heart to know that she's gone. I still hear her voice and see how silly she is all the time."

Attendee Jay Holbrook said that McAdory would "laugh, and smile, and [had] blue eyes, man. It just kills you. It’s contagious."

Smith said that "neither one of them deserved it. It's unbelievable."

Authorities on Tuesday morning identified the two women, after a preliminary autopsy found that they both died from "homicidal firearm related trauma."

READ: Names released of Janesville mothers killed in Monday shooting

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case.

CLICK HERE to donate to a GoFundMe set up for McAdory's family.