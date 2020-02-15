Former Badger Marcus Randle El arrested in Janesville double homicide

A former University of Wisconsin football player has been arrested and charged homicide in connection to a double murder in Janesville.

Marcus Randle El turned himself into police in Chicago on Saturday afternoon with members of the Janesville Police Department on hand at the time. The 33-year-old Randle El has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Early Monday morning, 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

During the news conference announcing the arrest, Lt. Charles Aagaard said investigators recovered video footage confirmed Winchester and McAdory went to the T.A. Express gas station around 2 a.m. that morning and left the store in McAdory's black Jeep Cherokee. Investigators say their evidence indicates they planned to meet with Randle El, who was also in the area.

A little more than an hour later, a passing motorist spotted the victims lying in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Aagaard explained. They were both taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment where they both later died as a result of their injuries.

Following the shootings, Randle El allegedly drove off in McAdory's SUV, which was later found along I-294, in Justice, Illinois, which is about 30 miles northwest of Randle El's hometown of Homewood, Illinois, along that Interstate.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244. Anonymous tips can be submitted online using the P3 App or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

According to online court records, Randle El was out of jail on parole at the time of the murders. He was in jail stemming from an incident in 2014. Randle El abducted his daughter at gunpoint in Cook County, Illinois. He was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016 after he convicted of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, he was released on parole in October of 2018.

Randle El played wide receiver for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.

As a freshman at UW in March of 2005, he was arrested and charged with battery after an argument with a woman inside Ogg Hall.

Later that same year, Randle El was arrested for battery again after punching teammate Nicholas Sutton during a dispute over money.

According to the Badger Herald, Randle El was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to complete anger management counseling as a result of both incidents at UW.

Randle El is also the brother of Antwaan Randle El, a member of the coaching staff for the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Antwaan was standout quarterback at the University of Indiana who went on to play in the NFL for nine years, winning a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.

According to sports-reference.com, Marcus Randle El caught four passes in his three-year career at UW. One of those passes was for a 29-yard touchdown vs. Temple in the Badgers 65-0 win in 2005.

