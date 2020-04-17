Jake's Diapers flying hygiene kits to the homeless community

Jake's Diapers is sending hygiene kits to its community partners in Waukesha County.

"So what we're seeing is that people that are experiencing homelessness are at a especially high risk of acquiring COVID-19," Founder Stephanie Bowers said.

But the way the supplies are getting there is unusual.

"We just sent about 500 lbs of hygiene items on the plane," Bowers said.

Sending the kits by plane had them in Waukesha County in no time.

Piilot Matt Hofeldt, said the trip only took about half an hour.

"It allows us to do something great and go flying which is something that we love to do," Hofeldt said.

The kits are being given to the homeless community.

"By giving them some basic hygiene necessities, we're able to keep them clean, dry and healthy, especially in these challenging times," said Bowers.

Hofeldt volunteered to fly the items for free.

That's why Bowers said Jake's Diapers will continue sending hygiene kits to those in need, even if they're outside the Northeast Wisconsin community.

She said money donations are needed most.

To donate click: http://www.jakesdiapers.org/