Jake Woodford elected Appleton's next mayor

Jake Woodford will become Appleton's next mayor, after declaring victory Monday night, following the vote on April 7th.

Jake Woodford

Woodford won with 9,796 votes, which is 56 percent of the vote, compared to 7,560 and 44 percent of the vote for Jim Clemons.

"This campaign has been built on the support of so many people of all walks of life in our community and I'm incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support we've had in this campaign so we've kept in touch with our supporters, and we've all been excited to learn the results of our hard work," said Woodford.

This was a hard fought race by both candidates.

It was dramatically changed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

One debate was canceled and another was moved online.

It also kept both candidates from making public appearances and focusing much of their campaign to interact with voters thru social media and individual web sites.

Woodford, who currently serves as a Senior Administrator at Lawrence University, as well as being a member of the Appleton Redevelopment Authority, will be sworn in on April 20th.

He will replace Tim Hanna, the city's longest serving mayor after 24 years in office.

Hanna decided against seeking another term.

