Jails change protocols amid covid-19 concerns

As covid-19 concerns grow, local jails are changing protocol in an effort to keep its inmates and staff safe.

With tight living quarters and communal areas, following covid-19 health recommendations is a challenge as the Brown County Jail is operating at 90 percent capacity right now.

"We're running a mini city within the city. We have a population of anywhere between 780 to 800 inmates," said Lt. Scott Brisbane, Brown County Jail.

After several meetings with supervisors and staff about safety protocols and facility rearrangements, Lt. Brisbane said they came up with a plan for newly arrested inmates.

"We're going right up to the vehicle and we're checking the temperature on inmates right away," said Brisbane. "Anybody who is 100.4 or above, we are sending to get medical clearance and medical treatment."

If the inmates temperature is normal, they will be taken into custody and put in a 14-day quarantine before joining the jail's general population.

"I think that's huge for us to be able to protect everybody that is in our building," said Brisbane.

Brisbane said jail officials are still trying to figure out work release. One option they are considering is to put more inmates on house arrest using GPS. In-person visitations have been canceled.

"We really want to minimize those that are coming into our facility," said Brisbane.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said he has more room within the jail to work with because they are not at capacity.

"Most of our cells are either a single cell or a four-person cell. We do have a Huber dorm too, so if we were to identify this, we'd have the ability to then separate populations and quarantine internally," said Joski.

Joski and Brisbane said their staff members are well equipped to handle the situation, with extra hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and equipment on hand.

"Our deputies are all very cognizant of it. I mean, no matter who they're processing, they're always gloved up... we're constantly cleaning those surfaces," said Joski. "We always are at a heightened alert when it comes to that jail processing center."

On Wednesday, Joski released additional guideline, those include:

1. Access to the Kewaunee County Safety Building is being restricted to essential personnel only. There will be no visitation, fingerprinting, or prescription medication drop off services provided during this time. Those wishing to deposit funds into an inmate’s account can utilize www.smartdeposit.com

2. All public presentations from Sheriff’s Department Staff are also being cancelled and postponed for later dates.

3. Unless life savings measures are necessary or if requested by EMS personnel, Deputies will not be responding to Rescue Calls.

4. Most minor damage property reports will be handled by phone

5. Non-Reportable accidents (under $1,000.00) may be asked to be self reported through the DOT Website.

