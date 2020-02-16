J.J. Watt ties the knot!

Former badger and NFL star J.J. Watt confirms in a tweet that he is now married to longtime girlfriend, Kealia Ohai.

TMZ reported on Saturday that the Wisconsinite married his fiancée at a hotel in the Bahamas. Friends and family were said to have attended.

The pair have been together for two years, but got engaged 9 months ago.

Kealia Ohai is an American soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars. She was also part of the team that won the 2012 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Congratulations to the happy couple!