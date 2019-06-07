Long-awaited I-41 expansion projects move closer to reality

Two long awaited I-41 construction projects are gaining some steam as the State's Joint Committee on Finance approved the concepts in the budget. The move is a step to not only get a bridge, across the Fox River built in southern Brown County, but it also calls for the expansion of I-41 from the new bridge to Appleton.

Outagamie County Executive, Tom Nelson doesn't mince words talking about I-41 through his county and the need to expand the interstate.

According to Nelson, "This is a public safety crisis, to say nothing about the enormous drain on local law enforcement resources."

As of Thursday night, the Joint Finance Committee has slated $4 million in funding next year and $2 million the following year to study the expansion. While the funding isn't for the actual expansion -- as that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars -- the fact lawmakers are budgeting the study is a step in the right direction.

"Getting the project enumerated is a big deal. It isn't a tremendous amount of money in the budget, but these things don't happen until your project gets on the list, and by getting it on the list we now know that we can move forward," adds State Rep. Dave Murphy of Greenville.

The expansion won't just make for safer roads, but it has a bigger impact on Northeast Wisconsin as a whole.

State Sen. Andre Jacque says, "It's a game changer for improving the traffic flow and really the local economy and all of the planning and everything else that's had to be set aside. I mean, this has been delayed for so long."

The Department of Transportation declined to comment on the funding at this time, because it says this is simply a proposal and would need more approval before moving forward.

