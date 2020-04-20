JBS workers in Green Bay to get pay raise, enhanced protection during pandemic

Workers at JBS meatpacking facilities will receive increased pay and enhanced protective equipment after the company revealed coronavirus infections in employees.

Starting April 20, JBS workers will get an extra $4/hour, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. That includes the 1,000 employees at the JBS beef facility on Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

JBS workers will have access to masks, gloves and face shields.

The company will install plexiglass shields in areas "where social distancing is not possible."

The union states there will be additional cleaning and expanded breakrooms to help workers practice social distancing.

The pay raise and enhanced protections are scheduled to last through May 30. That agreement was made between the union and JBS.

JBS previously announced a $600 bonus for employees.

JBS USA has announced that workers at its facilities in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19. They have not said if there are cases at the Green Bay facility.

On Monday, the company announced the closure of its pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, after 26 workers became ill with COVID-19.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Bob Krebs, President of JBS USA Pork. “We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.”

JBS says it will continue to pay its Worthington employees during the shutdown.

The JBS beef facility in Greeley, Colorado, is closed until April 24. The Associated Press reports that two employees died from COVID-19 and dozens tested positive.

JBS says it is now conducting temperature checks on workers before they enter facilities.

"The U.S. government has identified the food supply as a critical infrastructure industry and has stated we have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules on behalf of our country. We take this responsibility seriously and are doing our best to safely provide food to the nation during a challenging time," reads a statement from JBS.