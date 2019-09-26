It's transplant day for disabled vet who advertised for kidney

A few months ago, Michael Scott was driving his pickup truck with a sign reading, “Disabled Veteran in need of a Kidney." Today his wish has been granted.

Michael Scott (right) and potential liver donor Amy Henning have become friends through the organ donation process (WBAY photo)

Michael Scott is getting his kidney transplant Thursday.

Action 2 News reporter Emily Matesic has covered Scott's journey since she saw the Army veteran's sign and called the number on it. We aired a story and Michael Scott received dozens of calls and emails from people who wanted to help him find a kidney donor.

That's when Amy Henning of Shawano came into Michael's life.

"I happened to see the news clip of Michael looking for a kidney, and I talked with my husband, and this is something that I've wanted, in the back of my head wanted to do. And with all of the stuff that me and my husband do for disabled veterans, I said, 'Hey, what do you think about me going to try and donate my kidney?' And he was like, that would be an awesome idea," Henning told us in August.

On Thursday, Michael and Amy were in Pittsburgh for the transplant surgery. Michael posted a photo from the hospital on his Facebook page. It says "The day is here!"

Diagnosed with kidney failure in the 1990's, after tours of duty in Panama and Desert Storm,

Scott's health started to deteriorate about two years ago. "Went to get tested, and that's when they told me that kidneys were getting worse, that I was at 13 percent kidney function."

"This is definitely life changing for me," Scott told us in August. "To me, it's like starting all over again, giving me a positive direction to go and hopefully I can go and be positive for somebody else."