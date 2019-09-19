It's time for Fox Valley Restaurant Week

The 2019 Fox Valley Restaurant Week is underway. Nearly 20 restaurants in the Appleton area are offering meal deals.

WBAY Photo

Special menus will include a $14 lunch and dinners for $26 and $36.

Fox Valley Restaurant Week is Sept. 19-25. CLICK HERE for participating restaurants and more.

One dollar from every meal goes to Volunteer Fox Cities. The group connects volunteers with local nonprofits.

"It supports our resources so that we're able to continue to provide the tools that our nonprofits need. Many operate on a shoe-string budget. Many need a lot of volunteers to help complete their mission. So the dollars help us to provide resources to those non profits," says Susan Van Den Heuvel, Executive Director, Volunteer Fox Cities.

The 2018 Fox Valley Restaurant Week raised $9,200 for Volunteer Fox Cities.

