"It's a real enemy": Dr. Rai talks fighting coronavirus spread in Brown County

Brown County has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus. One of those cases involves a patient who spent time in and around the Brown County Courthouse.

The courthouse and District Attorney's Office are closed Thursday for cleaning.

Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning for a discussion on what it means for Brown County.

"Having it in Brown County, having people we know--and people we know are going to catch COVID-19--having we people we know have it makes it real. And I hope we all now look at it as a real thing. Now it's a real enemy. Now it's time to combat it," says Dr. Rai.

"I totally understand everybody's concern if they've been through those two buildings [Brown County Courthouse and Appleton International Airport], but we've all been through a lot of buildings where COVID-19 probably exists.

"We all have to act like we have the disease. This isn't about trying not to get COVID-19, it's acting like you have it.

"So whether it's the Brown County Courthouse, the Appleton airport or business X or Y, we have to act like that.

"Is there an increased risk because we know there was a case there or a case in Appleton? Slightly. But once again, you don't what you came in contact with, you don't know who you came in contact with. And that's why we really want to stress you have to act like you have it."

SOCIAL ISOLATION

"Social isolation does not mean sitting on your couch. You do need to move, you do need to go outside. You just need to do it within six feet or 10 feet of somebody else," says Dr. Rai.

"Taking a walk is a good idea, going for a run is a great idea. But doing it on your own and remaining isolated.

"We can now see the funnel clouds. As we have positives, the tornado is here. But we have this unique opportunity as a community to set the size of that tornado.

"This community can judge or create the size of that tornado by socially isolating by really staying away from each other. But not going out to a business or a facility if you really have to.

"This is a town that's used to winning. A win here is isolating the spread. It's two weeks, it's three weeks of really hunkering down. That's winning in this town."

SYMPTOMS AND AVOIDING THE ER

"We've talked about the fevers, the coughs, the sore throats. If you're having those symptoms, isolate yourself. You can call us for advice, we can tell you what to do as far as how to take care of yourself. Eating well, taking medicines for the fever and the pain. But at the end of the day, you don't need to come in. The last place we want to see you is a health care facility right now. Stay away from the ER. The ER is there for emergency and we need to reserve that for emergencies," says Dr. Rai.

"We are going to get sick people. And it's not everybody that's over 60 that's getting sick. We are going to get sick people. Please, please leave the emergency room for the sick."

GOING TO WORK

"So I think every business is setting their own protocols right now around exposure. Given the fact that we have community spread in the state of Wisconsin, we know you're going to be exposed to it. If you have a mission-critical job, if you're in healthcare and you have no symptoms, you need to self-monitor, but depending on your employer, we may need you to go to work right now," says Dr. Rai.

YOUNG PEOPLE

"Everybody can get this. Not everybody will get it, but a lot of people will. A majority of the population will be exposed to this. So it doesn't matter if you're 2, 15, 22 on Spring Break, or 62, those who are acting like it's not a big deal--it is a big deal. It's really disappointing behavior unfortunately. So if that is you, if that is your child, it is time to act like you have the disease and socially isolate, because you will spread it," says Dr. Rai.

"We have received reports throughout the United States of 20-year-olds, 21-year-olds being put on a ventilator because it's affecting them.

"You can get really sick with this disease."

CALLING ON CONGRESS

"We're all setting up our testing sites but we need the ability to test people. We need swabs, we need the testing equipment. So we've mobilized every one of our connections from the federal government to the state government and really are trying to get everybody to get us the testing we need," says Dr. Rai.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.



Learn more: https://t.co/RhqzGyUzcH pic.twitter.com/CDFHhxzsj8 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 17, 2020

Older adults appear to be twice as likely to have serious #COVID19 illness. Take everyday precautions to reduce your risk of exposure:

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick

•Wash your hands often

•Avoid touching your face, nose & eyeshttps://t.co/K8q30LYLiE pic.twitter.com/csEUNDYaNf — CDC (@CDCgov) March 17, 2020

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.