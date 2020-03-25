It's OK to hunt or fish, but keep your distance

As we first told you on Friday, all state and county public lands remain open during this COVID-19 pandemic.

But since the Governor Tony Evers issued the Safer at Home order yesterday, many of you have wondered how, or if, that impacts hunting and fishing.

We found out you're welcome to do so, but are strongly advised to keep your distance.

At Mishicot Village Park, Chuck Finnel has taken a break from his walk to watch fisherman cast for steelhead in the East Twin River, and he's noticed something.

"I've been observing a lot of the 6-feet apart too, there's not a lot of mixing around here, everybody is staying apart like they should be and yeah, hopefully this virus ends quick," says Finnel from Mishicot.

According to Item 11C of the Governor's Safer at Home order, it's ok to be outside pursuing your favorite outdoor activity.

"In the order it's recognized specifically that outdoor activity is an essential activity in Wisconsin and recognize that from a health and well-being standpoint that is a good thing," says DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl.

So what about hunting and fishing?

"We're getting the questions on hunting and fishing specifically and as of right now the waters remain open, boat ramps remain open, there's no plans to change the turkey season which will be coming up in a couple of weeks," says Pritzl.

But if you do go hunting or fishing, Pritzl says gathering with groups is not in the spirit of the order.

"Meeting for fishing, I mean the walleye fishing on the Fox River right now of course is really big and it can be done, just done within the guidance of practicing social isloation or social distancing which means thinking about who's in the boat and maybe making adaptations in that realm," says Pritzl.

That's the way of thinking we found many in Mishicot taking seriously.

"We drove up from De Pere today and there's three of us that came, but we took two separate vehicles, just separately for that because one of the guys we haven't been in contact with very much," says Tim Zoromski from De Pere

It's the new normal, at least for now, even in the outdoors.