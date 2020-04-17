"It is what it is": Brett Favre talks with Greta about coronavirus impacts on NFL

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre is talking the impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on the NFL season.

Favre discussed the implications for football with Gray Media's Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren on her daily Full Court Press Now show.

"I don't see why you would let them play," said Favre. "I just think that if we're trying to eradicate this, then we have to do it at all costs. I mean, it sucks, but it is what it is. I mean, if we want to get rid of it we can't have it in this country."

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he believes sports could continue without fans in the stadium. The Washington Post reports that the NFL has discussed such contingency plans.

“Nobody comes to the stadium. Put the players in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out," Fauci told Snapchat's “Good Luck America."

Favre said the possibility of playing without fans in the stadium would have a huge impact on places like Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

"When you talk about home field advantage, you have to start with Green Bay. And to have an empty stadium... I mean you still have to win and lose and play a certain way, but you lose a tremendous edge," says Favre.

