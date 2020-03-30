'It is spreading rapidly': Dr. Rai on Wisconsin's coronavirus response and latest on testing

"It is spreading rapidly. The nature of this virus has been well proven." Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says people have to continue social distancing if we want to win the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Rai joined us Monday on Action 2 News This Morning to provide updates on the situation in Wisconsin, testing and answer your questions about coronavirus.

"It's not the flu, it's not a cold. It's killing people and it's killing them in a really hard way and preventing us from allowing family members to be with their loved ones," Dr. Rai says.

CORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN

"The state of Wisconsin continues to see an increase as we see day after day. Our curve is thankfully splitting away from the New York curve a little bit, so social distancing in Wisconsin is working. Remember some of our numbers are underrepresented. They [New York] are able to test a lot more than we are here. When we start to test more, we'll start to see the positives that the modeling shows that we should have in the community. So right now, I wouldn't take our lower numbers as something super positive. I would take it as a word of caution. Hopefully with good social distancing we'll continue to see that flattening. But we'll need more testing to prove that," says Dr. Rai.

"Right now, in Milwaukee, the hospitals are getting more and more full and people are getting sicker and sicker. Dane County as well. So we don't want to get too comfortable with that number. To predict the peak is really hard right now. Hopefully we never actually get a peak and we have it today, and we continue to push that number down. I wish that was the reality, but I think you'll probably see more and more cases until we get people to truly understand that they need to socially isolate."

US DEATH TOTAL ESTIMATES

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leader in the White House's coronavirus task force. Fauci estimates 200,000 Americans could die if we do not take social distancing seriously.

"Those forecasting tools right now are the best they have, but they're limited because of the amount of information we have coming in," says Dr. Rai. "We have pockets of metro areas that are seeing significant spikes. We know there's more disease everywhere, we just don't have the type of testing capabilities we would like to have at this point in the outbreak. Once we get those, those estimates could go up, unfortunately. Or through good mitigation--and he [Fauci] uses the word mitigation a lot, and mitigation is social distancing--with good social distancing the hope is to bring those numbers down."

EXTENDING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

President Donald Trump initially gave a 15-day goal to slowing the spread of the virus. He also wanted to see businesses and churches reopen by Easter. The president has since announced that that will not happen and the government will extend guidelines on social distancing.

"We need to continue to look at the progress we're making in social isolation, what that's actually doing to the total number of patients, and what that's doing to give health care time to respond, flatting the curve," says Dr. Rai. "So I would say extending it to the end of next month was a good move based on the data we have in front of us, based on the data the president was given. And hopefully we don't get too fixated on a date. I think we have to get more fixated on how the country's doing, how we're doing amongst our hospitals and being able to take care of patients, and understand that every single estimate right now is a moving target."

TESTING AND POSITIVE CASE NUMBERS

"We're still not testing the way we should be testing. We've done "x" amount of tests per thousand people. We're still significantly behind the rest of the world--specifically what they did in South Korea or in China. What they've been able to do with testing we have not done here. So to say our numbers are up because we're testing more, we're not testing near enough. Our numbers should be a lot higher," says Dr. Rai.

IS IT SPREADING RAPIDLY?

"It is spreading rapidly. The nature of this virus has been well proven. We know it's spreading rapidly. We know in a lot of people it could be without symptoms, we call it asymptomatic, or a really mild symptom. We know it's spreading rapidly. We're starting to see that in Wisconsin hospitals right now, if you go to Milwaukee and look at the number of hospitalized patients. We're starting to even see that locally where we're starting to get those patients into the hospital. Those are all signs that the spread is happening and it's happening fast," says Dr. Rai.

IT'S A LONELY DEATH

"Some of the saddest stories coming out of New York, Milwaukee, Chicago of people essentially having to die alone, die without their loved ones. It's a horrible death. It's something we are trying to prevent. The only way we can prevent it, the only way we can make sure we can deal with this, is social distancing. This is not something that's easy. It's not the flu, it's not a cold. It's killing people and it's killing them in a really hard way and preventing us from allowing family members to be with their loved ones," says Dr. Rai.

RAPID TEST

Companies are working to launch rapid testing that can detect the virus in a matter of minutes.

"The new test is a really good sign that the FDA is releasing more and more of these rapid tests to us to be able to use. The good side of that is that it doesn't take a lot of equipment. The bad side is you actually need that equipment. And it's not one that everybody has. They said something like there was 18,000 units around," says Dr. Rai.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

"Testing has been a hard issue for us. We'd love to test everybody we can. Those who need testing really need a doctor's order to do that, or a provider's order to do that," says Dr. Rai.

"The way we've tried to safely do that is have the drive-up testing sites. What we've done is say you either have to go to the virtual platform or call us we'll ask you a bunch of questions. We'll make sure you really need that test before you get it.

"You basically drive up and it reduces the exposure, if you have COVID-19, to come into a health care environment. It keeps our staff safe and it keeps the community safe by making sure they have their personal protective equipment on before they interact with you. You don't leave your car. You show your ID. But once again, you only come here if you've been told to go here. We don't need people coming to the emergency department. That's the last place we want anybody to go. That is for people who are having a true emergency."

YOUNGER PATIENTS

"Generally in the younger population it has been a mild disease, but nobody is truly safe from this. I think we gave everybody a little bit of false sense of security when we talked about risk factors--being over the age of 50, having diabetes--but everybody gets COVID-19 who comes in contact with it," says Dr. Rai. "A good amount of people get very sick. Age is not a solid determinant. We've seen 30-year-old people pass away in this country on a ventilator without underlying health conditions from COVID-19. So maybe when people are getting together for Spring Break thinking they're going to be immune or they're immortal, it's not true."

DO PLEXIGLAS BARRIERS WORK?

"Anything that creates a barrier between you and another person, specifically a barrier for droplets, helps. So a barrier like that that's protecting the, once again, that nose, the eyes and the mouth from droplets spreading across it is good. But it shouldn't give anybody a false sense of security. The number one thing you need to do is stay at home. That is the cure here. We're even looking at Plexiglas for patients that are coming into a clinics that have to be there. Once again, we're telling people who don't have to be there, 'we'll reschedule you, we'll see you soon.' For those that have to be there, we are working on similar barriers," says Dr. Rai.

CORONAVIRUS AND PREGNANCY

"Every day we're learning more about COVID-19. Four days ago the Journal of American Medical Association--we call it JAMA--came out with a few articles about pregnancy. Initially, early on, thinking that if the baby was positive they got it through a respiratory exposure to the mother. Now we're starting to see some cases--some cases doesn't mean everybody--where there is mom-to-baby transmission through the blood stream. That's concerning to us. But once again, we treat every patient coming in like they have COVID-19 and we have to take those precautions. The good news about that is the babies have very mild disease and they've done very well with it," says Dr. Rai.

INFANTS

"Infants are getting COVID-19. We have some good research going on right now. They get a much milder disease. As long as they don't have underlying health care issues, they're doing well. It's those who have underlying health care issues, like prematurity, that could be worse."

PLASMA TREATMENTS

"It's important to understand that everything we're talking about treatment here is purely experimental and for a lack of a better word we're getting desperate," says Dr. Rai.

"That's one thing [plasma treatments] that's being used out in New York and we're waiting to see the type of results they get. It's taking the antibodies of someone who has recovered and seeing if those antibodies will help somebody who has an active infection--specifically somebody on a ventilator and not doing well.

"It's important to remember when we talk about treatment it is frustrating for health care, it's not like when somebody has a stroke we can take you to a lab and pull that clot out, or a heart attack and we put a stent in. Generally, people come to health care for a cure. Really in this case the cure is the people. The social distancing is the only thing that works here. That self-isolation. Stay safe at home. That really is the only cure. When you come to us, we're looking at anything we can do to help keep someone alive without a cure."

IS IT OK FOR KIDS TO GET TOGETHER?

"No, it's not OK. Younger people carry this disease. Younger people spread this disease. There's no good excuse for a congregation of people in any way. The people you live with is who you should be hanging out with, not your neighbors down the street," says Dr. Rai.

CAN GRANDPARENTS HELP WITH CHILD CARE?

"If you're over the age of 50, you can refer to yourself as healthy all you want to, but there are people dying in New York that referred to themselves as healthy and they're 30-40-50 years old. Right now social distancing is a must. People will have to find different ways. I understand there are some critical situations around child care and we have to accommodate for that. But when the parents are available, working from home, there really is no good reason to expose a 50-year-old to the public right now," says Dr. Rai.

SHOULD I CONTINUE PHYSICAL THERAPY?

"It's really dependent. If you've just had surgery done, physical therapy will prevent you from having complications, yes you should have therapy done. If you're trying to work through an injury at home and you're going to physical therapy for that and that can wait--that condition will not get worse--then yes, pull back on physical therapy. A lot of our therapists are giving home exercise tips to our patients while we're bridging them until we can see them again," says Dr. Rai.

PREVIOUS EXPOSURE TESTING

"We're really actively working with the FDA--all of health care--to make sure those tests come to market as quickly as possible. Some of those tests are actually pretty simple. It's a little poke of your finger, we get a drop of blood, it's put on a device that looks like a pregnancy test. We can see if there's previous exposure, current antibodies being made. And that combined with symptoms can help us a lot," says Dr. Rai.

CAN YOU HAVE FLU AND COVID-19 AT THE SAME TIME?

"Initially, we were thinking we could rule out those symptoms with an influenza test and if they were influenza-positive we could stop there," says Dr. Rai. "But we have seen something we call co-infections--someone having Influenza A, for example, and also having COVID-19. So having one does not rule out the other right now."

ENOUGH PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT?

"For the ones that we've been able to deal with today, which have come through either the clinic or the emergency department, or that are in the hospital, we have enough personal protective equipment to keep everybody safe today. What we're worried about is if we get too many patients then we won't have enough equipment. But as it stands today in Brown County we have enough PPE, so we've been able to keep everybody safe. And we're learning from both sides of the country, the world, about what we actually need to put on before we go into the room. And we're putting on a lot," says Dr. Rai.