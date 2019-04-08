"It Takes a Village" focuses on resources for students and families with special needs

On Saturday, the Green Bay Area Public School District hosted an event for special education students.

'It Takes a Village' promoted college, career and community readiness.

At the event, students and their families could learn about different resources in the community to help people as they grow.

Keynote speaker, Shay Boston James, says it’s important that people with special needs know the world is theirs.

“Kids have to understand that you focus more on the cans than you do on the can’t. As a matter of fact, you don’t focus on the ‘can’t,’ you only look at the can,” said James.

Boston James says many families have a hard time taking the first step to finding help, so it is important for schools to hold events like this to help bring organizations to families together.

