Isabella's surgery cut short

A Manitowoc girl we introduced you to last week who's battling a rare form of brain and spinal cancer -- and is receiving cards from all over the world -- went into surgery on Tuesday.

However, the operation ended early.

Her mom, Becky, tells Action 2 News the situation is more complicated than doctors thought. They are hoping Isabella can have another surgery within the next week.

As we first reported, Isabella was just 12 years old when she was diagnosed with the terminal illness. Her first surgery left her almost blind.

About four years ago, her parents decided they didn't want to care for her anymore, and she was placed in foster care. Eventually, Isabella became one of nine foster children adopted by the Brooks family.

Becky says so far, Isabella has received more than 800 cards with messages of support and encouragement.

Cards have come from 36 states and six other countries.