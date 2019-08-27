Is threat of flooding along East River pushing people out?

With water levels remaining high along the East River in the Green Bay area, the threat of flooding is still very real for homeowners in that area.

A storm drain along Green Bay's East River is too full to drain water (WBAY photo)

Homeowner Linda Janus has lived on Cass Street along the East River for 48 years and has no plans to leave, but she said she never misses a forecast because a lot of rain usually leads to flooding around her home.

“We just pack everything up and get everything in the attic,” said Janus. “We do that often.”

The flooding back in March left her with two feet of water in her home.

“We were lucky to get all the cars out this year because we knew what had happened, but there wasn't a whole lot of people, except two of us, that have been in the neighborhood this long,” said Janus.

Janus said it looks like it might remain that way, too.

“I have seen a lot of renters leaving,” said Janus.

Green Bay Alderman Bill Galvin said he’s seen For Sale signs popping up along the East River in his district.

“I have seen 7 just on the west side of the East River within flood plain area. Some might be because it’s time to move because the family got bigger,” said Galvin, "but I know one house has already been sold and that lady told me it's because she has been flooded three times. Even though she had insurance, it doesn’t do a good job of replacing everything that gets wrecked.”

Action 2 News asked Galvin if the woman had trouble selling her house and he said, “I don't know. I know she sold it, I heard at a loss, I can't say for sure.”

Galvin said the city is talking about options, meeting with state and federal officials, but it’s not going to be a quick fix.

“Back in the 1940’s-1970’s, we weren’t smart about development. We took natural land that was basically a sponge, marshland, and we filled it in. We filled in creek beds and didn’t put in replacements that could handle the rainfall,” said Galvin. “As we develop more land, we need to get smarter about it and leave our marshland and more grass in the area instead of covering it up."

Galvin said they’ve looked into dike systems and buying up houses along the river to lift them up, but there’s no money to do those type of projects and it would take a long time.

“It would be hundreds of millions of dollars to change the storm system, and hundreds of millions for a dike system that might not work at all,” said Galvin.

“When you (homeowners) have to worry every time it rains in the spring, whether or not you have insurance, it wears on a person," Galvin continued, "and I think in some cases these people have seen there's no light at the end of the tunnel for solving this problem and they are getting out.”

Despite the flooding threat, Janus said she will never move. “My husband loves this house,” said Janus.

But Janus wants answers from the city.

“It's all, 'You can't do this, you can't do that,'” said Janus. “What I want to hear is what they can do.”

“It’s frustration because they care, they care about their homes. They’ve put sweat and blood into these things. They’ve raised families here and they are concerned about homes, neighbors and neighborhoods, said Galvin. “It would behoove the city to act in a forthright manner to get answers for them, so they know, Should I sell or should I say? Can I solve this problem? Is it solvable? Or should I look for other solutions?”

Galvin said the city will continue to search for answers.

“We are not done looking. We are still going to keep researching and seeing what other communities are doing,” said Galvin. “But to alleviate people's fears about short term solutions, I don't see anything on the horizon that's going to take care of this.”

