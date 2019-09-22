Is the Packers offense good enough to keep winning?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are 3-0 after the team's 27-16 win on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth discusses the Packers win against the Denver Broncos with the On the Clock panel
WBAY-TV’s Green Bay Packers program, ‘Cover 2' featuring the 'On the Clock' panel discussed the win in detail
The topics/ad libs discussed were:
- The Play of Za'Darius and Preston Smith
- Packers Defensive Takeaway Pace
- When Will The Packers Offense Arrive?
- What I Heard
- Winning Ugly
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Packers Clock Management
The 'On the Clock' panel features ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde and WTAQ.com's Mark Daniels.
Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. during the NFL season on WBAY-TV.The show features stories from reporters Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, a player guest plus 'On the Clock,' a panel segment with three Packers beat reporters.