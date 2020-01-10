Iraqi PM tells US to start working on troop withdrawal

Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has told the U.S. secretary of state that their two governments must start working out a withdrawal of U.S troops from Iraq.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The request came when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Abdul-Mahdi on Thursday night.

Abdul-Mahdi stopped short of demanding an immediate withdrawal. But the comments indicated the Iraqi premier intends to push ahead with calls for the American forces to go despite recent moves to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the United States.

Meanwhile, Iraq's most powerful religious leader calls on rival political parties to unite, saying discord between them had given rise to and risked perpetuating the crisis.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.