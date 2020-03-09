Iowa girl, 4, regains vision after going blind from flu complications

A 4-year-old girl from Iowa is recovering after complications from a severe case of influenza B caused her to go blind for several weeks, KCRG reports.

Jade DeLucia, 4, and her mother, Amanda Phillips, are hopeful for a healthy future. The little girl has an appointment with an eye specialist to find out what’s next in her healing process. (Source: KCRG/Gray News)

Jade DeLucia is a typical 4-year-old girl. She likes the color purple, unicorns, puppies and can be a little sassy. A few weeks ago, though, it was entirely different.

In the days before Christmas, Jade’s mom, Amanda Phillips, knew her daughter had a cold.

“She was still running around and playing with her sister, so I didn't really think too much of it,” Phillips said.

But by morning, Jade was unresponsive. Her parents rushed her to the ER, where she was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“For about four hours, it was really rough. We weren’t really sure if we were going to lose her there. They actually had to have two crash carts in there,” Phillips said.

After several weeks in the hospital recovering, Jade made progress, but a complication from the flu caused her to lose her sight.

“Her pupils were basically the size of her entire eye, and she just had a blank look on her face,” Phillips said.

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Dr. Theresa Czech met Jade when she was on full life support in the pediatric ICU. Czech says the 4-year-old was suffering from acute necrotizing encephalopathy.

It is a rare disease that occurs following brain damage from viral infections like the flu, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. The symptoms and prognosis vary.

“At that point, the neurologist was pretty honest with us: we’re not really sure what this is going to be long term, what’s going to happen,” Phillips said. “That was a really hard day.”

After each low point, though, Jade would bounce back. A few weeks after leaving the hospital, she regained her sight.

“She was following people around. She was giving high fives, and it was awesome,” Phillips said. “It was so cool she was able to see again. It was the best thing.”

At a recent checkup, Czech saw Jade’s transformation from a critically ill 4-year-old patient to a regular little girl.

“She’s such a bright, cheerful girl who’s full of love, and I’m really happy that she’s made a good recovery,” Czech said.

Jade and her family are hopeful for a healthy future. The 4-year-old has an appointment with an eye specialist to find out what’s next in her healing process.

Czech says as Jade starts kindergarten, doctors will continue to monitor her development.

