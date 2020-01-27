Iola man charged with fatal stabbing after road rage incident

An Iola man has been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in a fatal stabbing after a road rage incident.

Tyler Knutson, 23, is accused of stabbing a man to death after an argument over driving.

On Jan. 25, at about 8 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a man had collapsed and was struggling to breathe. First responders transported the man to a Waupaca hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old man from Mukwonago. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News only identifies him by his initials.

Police learned the victim had been a passenger in the 911 caller's Silverado pickup truck. The duo had left a bar in Iola and nearly hit a passing Ford F150 pickup truck, according to the criminal complaint.

Tyler Knutson was a passenger in the Ford F150.

The Silverado followed the Ford.

The complaint states the "drivers of both vehicles describe aggressive driving on the part of the other, including following too closely, blinking between high and low beam headlights, and the lead vehicle braking numerous times."

The Ford pulled into a driveway in the 400-block of S. Main St. The Silverado pulled into an adjacent driveway.

Both drivers got out of the vehicles and started shouting at each other.

Passengers Knutson and the victim also got out of the trucks.

Knutson recalled that the victim told him "his girlfriend needed to learn how to drive." That started a back and forth between the men, which escalated to pushing.

"Knutson told officers he didn't want [victim] to hurt his face or break any bones so he took out his knife, opened the blade and 'poked him,'" reads the criminal complaint.

The victim collapsed at the end of the driveway.

Officers executed a search warrant at the S. Main home and found a pocket knife with a three-inch blade.

An autopsy revealed the victim died of a single stab wound to the neck with an approximate three-inch depth.

The driver of the Silverado, James A. Meeks, was later arrested on a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Knutson is scheduled to appear in Waupaca County Court Monday.

