Investigators shift focus to remove more drugs from communities

Investigators take a record number of drugs off the streets of Northeast Wisconsin in 2019.

The Brown County Drug Task Force just finished tallying the numbers and found officers seized twice as much meth as the year prior and 50 times as much fentanyl.

Whether it's heroin, the more potent fentanyl, methamphetamine or cocaine, the task force is seeing all of it more often.

The amount of meth seized jumped from 18,786 grams in 2018 to 33,629 grams in 2019.

While heroin seizures have been sharply rising since 2016, the more potent synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is making a stake in the area with seizures of that highly addictive drug surging from 10 grams in 2018 to nearly 505 in 2019.

Cocaine is also showing up again, jumping from 1,564 grams seized in 2018 to 2,651 in 2019.

"Heroin, or opioids, and methamphetamines are the most significant drug threats right now that we're facing and that we focus most of our time on, because they're causing the most damage in the community," says Lt. Kevin Kinnard, director of the Brown County Drug Task Force. "Meth is a bit larger problem than opioids."

Drug investigators say most of the meth and opioids are coming from cartels out of Mexico, with meth becoming so easily accessible, they're hardly seeing meth manufactured in labs in this area.

While that reduces safety risks to the community, Kinnard says the amount of thefts and burglaries related to drug addictions is impacting businesses and neighborhoods.

"They're not selling them for money, but they're literally trading stuff from burglaries or from retail thefts for drugs instead of cash," says Kinnard.

And all this is happening with innocent victims often nearby.

Kinnard says in one of their bigger cases last year, they found 15 children in homes when they served multiple search warrants in just one day.

"We were surprised to find, in those homes, kids that we didn't even know about," he says. "Typically much younger, not school age, typically six years old or younger."

Kinnard says investigators are continually working off tips from the community.

"The biggest thing is if you see something, say something. The more specific the information, the better," he says.

But it's focusing on big conspiracy cases, often involving dozens of dealers, with direct connections to Mexican drug cartels, that he thinks made the difference in 2019.

"We are working larger, more impactful cases where we're doing a better job of dismantling mid-level and cartel-level sources for a bigger impact for the community," explains Kinnard.

Through strong partnerships with other local, state and federal agencies, he says three big cases we first told you about as they happened, removed a significant amount of drugs from communities stretching far beyond Northeast Wisconsin.

The first involved Christopher Bania who is set to be sentenced in federal court in March.

Prosecutors say he used cryptocurrency to buy illegal drugs off the dark web before packaging and reselling them.

"We identified over 1,800 parcels that went to 48 states and three countries from him," says Kinnard.

A wiretap case in June, where investigators seized large amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs, also resulted in nearly 30 arrests.

"We ended up with the source of supply arrested in Oklahoma, Milwaukee and Illinois," he says.

The third case led to another 36 arrests in federal and state courts after investigators busted Derek Liebergen in a Grand Chute hotel with nearly 60 pounds of meth, marking the biggest one-time meth seizure in state history.

"That was very unusual and very time consuming, but it's worthwhile because at the end of the day, those actors are held accountable for what they're doing to the community," says Kinnard.

He hopes taking out large drug rings continues making it harder to find illegal drugs in this new year.