Investigators say speed, alcohol factors in UP fatal crash

An Upper Michigan man died in a crash on Highway 41 in Daggett Township.

The victim has been identified as Angel Maldonado Rosario, 29, Daggett.

On June 20, the Menominee County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash north of Belgiumtown Road.

Rosario was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle. He crossed the center line and hit some trees.

Rosario was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Deputies were called to the scene at 11:17 p.m.