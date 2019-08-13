Investigators look for hit-and-run driver in Outagamie County

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a motorcycle.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m., at the intersection of County Trunk S and County Trunk EE in the Town of Center.

The Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle was stopped at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling east on County Trunk S.

The vehicle failed to stop, continuing east.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:

--2017 or 2018 Mazda 3

--Silver

--Significant front end damage; specifically to the driver's side

If you have information, call the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at 832-5605.