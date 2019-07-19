Investigators are looking for stolen jewelry in Green Bay

The Brown County Sheriff's Office, investigating a case of stolen jewelry, learned some of the jewelry was discarded in an area of Green Bay. They want to know if you've found it.

Investigators learned four rings were discarded on the 1700-block of East Mason St. in Green Bay, between Schwartz and Schoen streets, on Friday, July 5.

Gold ring with two channels of 18 diamonds each

Gold ring with a small diamond and a triangular, "very deep green" emerald

Gold ring with a thick band and a deep blue/green tourmaline in a triangular shape and three small diamonds

Two-tone ring, gold on one side and silver on the other, with three diamonds of varying sizes

If you picked up this jewelry or might know where the rings are, you can anonymously call Green Bay Area CrimeStoppers at (920) 432-7867 or leave a tip online at 432stop.com.

You can also call Brown County Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at (920) 448-6187 or email him at Zachary.Holschbach@browncountywi.gov.