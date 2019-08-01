Investigators: Alcohol possible factor in Sister Bay crash

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in a crash that injured five people in Door County Wednesday evening, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.

The three-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 57 north of Orchard Rd in the Village of Sister Bay.

The Sheriff's Office says a Baileys Harbor woman was traveling south when her Ford Escape hit a northbound Nissan Rogue driven by a 25-year-old Sister Bay man. The Ford Escape continued south and hit a Chevrolet Suburban head on. The Suburban was driven by a Freeport, Illinois man.

Five people were hurt:

FORD ESCAPE

Driver transported to Door County Medical Center with serious injuries.

CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

Driver airlifted to Bay Area Medical Center in Green Bay with life-threatening injuries.

Passenger transported to Door County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Later airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

NISSAN ROGUE

Driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and treated at the scene.

State Highway 57 was closed for several hours during crash scene clean up and investigation.

The crash happened at 4:39 p.m. The highway reopened to traffic at 9:25 p.m.

"Alcohol appears to have been a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.