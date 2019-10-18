Investigations into massage parlors encouraging new rules for property managers

Since 2018, Appleton Police and the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office have been working together to investigate massage parlors in the area.

As a result of those investigations, there are some new rules that property managers are using.

The property owners are now issuing 5-day nuisance abatement notices when the criteria is met. Police are also encouraging property managers to verify a State of Wisconsin Massage Therapy License from the practitioner prior to allowing a business to begin operations.

Lacy Hardy is a verified massage therapist. "As professionally licensed massage therapists we need to stand up and "desexualize the perception" to our industry because of illegitimate places like this that continue to pop up."

Since 2018, the Appleton Police Department has initiated investigations into six different local massage businesses.

Investigators found consistent criminal behavior at all of the locations and eventually stopped customers leaving the businesses. These stops revealed that sex acts were happening for an additional fee and that many times, they were initiated by the employee of the massage parlor.

Investigators served search warrants on the businesses and found that employees were living at the businesses, which is a violation of local zoning codes. They also found that the majority of the massage parlors under investigation did not have any employees who were licensed to practice massage in Wisconsin.

Due to this investigation, multiple people were arrested for prostitution and keeping a place of prostitution.

Appleton Police say they will continue to address safety concerns in the community. If you know someone who you suspect may be a victim of human trafficking or if you would like to report a business you suspect is not legitimate, please call Appleton Police at 920-832-5500.