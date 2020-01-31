Intoxicated driver "had no clue" he was in wrong lane of Hwy 29

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says an intoxicated driver "had no clue" he was traveling in the wrong lane on Highway 29.

On Friday morning, dispatchers received a call about a wrong-way driver on 29 and deputies responded.

The Sheriff's Office says they used sirens and emergency lights in effort to get the man's attention, but he failed to pull over or stop.

Deputy Chris Madle put down spike strips to deflate the driver's front tires.

The driver continued for a bit with smoking tires. In total, he traveled about 14 miles in the wrong lane.

"The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver acted as though he had no clue he was in the wrong lane of travel or that Officers were around him. Signs of intoxication were evident and the driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OWI 5th offense. Charges for Reckless driving, Operating on the wrong way of a divided hwy, and OWI 5th were referred to the District Attorney's Office," reads a post on the Shawano County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the driver's name.