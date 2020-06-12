4 dead, 7 hurt in early morning I-39 crash

BREAKING UPDATE: Four people were killed in what the Wisconsin Highway Patrol described as a "major, multiple-vehicle crash" on northbound I-39 outside Lodi.

According to WSP, traffic on the interstate was slowed around 6:45 a.m. near the County K interchange because of earlier wrecks when a semi "traveling at highway speeds" crashed into two other tractor-trailers, a dump truck, and four passenger vehicles.

Authorities expect the interstate to remain closed for several more hours.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Interstate 39 heading north near Lodi is closed Friday morning because of multiple crashes.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, there was a crash involved two semi trucks around 3:30 a.m. on I-39 at mile marker 119. As troopers responded to that crash scene, another semi collided with the vehicles already involved in the crash.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, but officials have not shared how many or the extent of their injuries. Med flight was originally called to the scene, but was canceled.

Then, just before 7 a.m., there was another incident about a mile behind the initial crash at mile marker 120. A massive plume of smoke could be seen in the backup of cars. WisDOT tells NBC15 multiple vehicles are involved in this separate crash as well, officials are calling it a "multiple vehicle fire."

The interstate heading north continues to be closed between Lodi and Arlington. WisDOT expects the road to be closed for several hours.

As of 9 a.m., the interstate remained closed with little indication when the road may reopen.