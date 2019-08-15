International Pathfinder Camporee brings in over $20M

Thousands of people gather in Oshkosh for the International Pathfinder Camporee.

Every five years youth from around 100 countries travel to worship, connect and learn about God.

“That’s a pretty substantial amount of people and they’re out shopping, so they’re bringing an economic impact to the city," Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau Marketing Manager Justin Dejager said.

Those people are a part of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

"This week we have roughly 55,000 pathfinders here from over 92 different countries around the world," Pathfinders Offsite Communications Director Dan Weber said.

There’s no surprise they call Oshkosh Wisconsin's event city.

The camp this week is bringing in over 20 million dollars.

“We had a meeting earlier in the year with the leadership of local Walmart and they notified us that during this week it’s the busiest Walmart in the United States," Weber said.

Dejager said events like this have a significant impact on the city.

"These people come to town and they spend their money for the events," Dejager said. "They’re buying gas and shopping downtown, so it just really projects a lot of when the events come here."

When asked why the pathfinders continue to host their camp in Oshkosh, Weber responded why not?

"There’s absolutely no place in the country you can actually host this many people and they’re coming to camp," said Weber. "Camping is a major part of this experience and so there aren’t many places in the country that can do it.”